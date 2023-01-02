Leaving a Legacy: Football runs deep in the Ducote family

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROSEPINE, La. (KALB) - Football runs deep in the Ducote family. Brad, Seth and Grant all had their hand in the Rosepine Eagles turnaround.

Seth Ductoe was the starting quarterback when the Eagles started the winning tradition. He had a few 10 win seasons with the team leading them to the playoffs.

“My dad is a huge reason I played for Rosepine,”said Seth Ducote. “The way he treats players and people in general makes me want to follow his footsteps and be a coach.”

Seth’s brother, Grant Ductoe, joined the team, when Seth was a senior on the team. Once he graduated, Grant was one of the Eagles many stars, as he finished off his career as the all time leading rusher for the school.

“My time here has been amazing,” said Grant Ducote. “One of my most memorable plays here is when I received a handoff from Seth. It was surreal because I never thought I would share a football field with him.”

For their dad, Brad Ducote, he became the head coach of Rosepine in Seth’s senior year. In his five years, he accumulated enough wins to be named the winningest coach and lead Rosepine to the Quarterfinal round for the first time in school’s history.

Brad, Seth and Grant are all thankful for the one another and the Rosepine community.

“This community means everything to me,” said Brad Ducote. “They have supportive since I been here and it helped me every step of the way.”

Even though the Ducote’s time at Rosepine has come to a close, their legacy lives on in the community.

