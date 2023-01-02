Louisiana float wins Showmanship Award in Pasadena, California

FILE: Louisiana’s ‘Celebration Riverboat’
FILE: Louisiana’s ‘Celebration Riverboat’(KPLC)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(KALB) - The Louisiana Office of Tourism’s Louisiana float, “Celebration Riverboat”, won the Showmanship Award in Pasadena, California, for most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment.

“Celebration Riverboat” will be featured in this year’s 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. This year’s theme is called, Turning the Corner.

Twenty-one fairs and festival queens will be riding on the float, including a former Shriners Hospital patient.

Baskin, Louisiana native and country superstar Lainey Wilson will be providing entertainment at the parade.

