No. 16 LSU faces Purdue in Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. (WAFB) - No. 16 LSU is going for win No. 10 in Brian Kelly’s first season at the helm, as the Tigers take on Purdue in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2.

. @LSUfootball RB Josh Williams is not here in Orlando + will not play in @CitrusBowl. No big issue, just taking time to heal injuries + get straight for the spring. Josh is watching the game in Houston with his family, including his 90-year old great grandmother Memaw. #LSU — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) January 2, 2023

Kickoff in Orlando is set for 12:08 p.m.

Kelly shared his thoughts ahead of Monday’s matchup.

RELATED STORY: FLORIDA FINALE: LSU vs Purdue Special Preview

LSU, champions of the SEC Western Division, enters the game ranked No. 15 in the AFCA Coaches Poll, No. 16 in the AP Poll, and No. 17 in the CFP Rankings. The Tigers are coming off a 50-30 loss to No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 3 in Atlanta.

Purdue, winners of the Big Ten Western Division, is coming off a 43-22 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game.

The Citrus Bowl will mark the first meeting between LSU and Purdue in football. Coach Kelly is 6-0 all-time against Purdue with all six victories coming as head coach at Notre Dame.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.