NEW DETAILS: Suspect sought for North Bolton shots-fired; Alexandria releases statement

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has released a lengthy update into its investigation into the shots-fired incident that occurred near a trailer park on Bolton Avenue on Jan. 1 that left one officer with a gunshot wound.

The City has stated that they are not ruling out yet that the source of the shots was in relation to New Years celebrations.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 1, APD officers were responding to a report of shots being fired near the Oaks Mobile Home and RV Park on North Bolton Avenue, just a few hundred feet from the state police Troop E building. While on the scene, an APD officer was injured, but it was non-life-threatening. The officer was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released that night.

On Jan. 2, we learned that possibly dozens of shots were fired that night. When the officer was injured, police called in backup from other APD officers, Louisiana State Police, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Pineville police. Dozens of squad cars and SWAT vehicles lined North Bolton as law enforcement attempted to locate a suspect. After going door to door and searching the trailer park with no luck, the search was suspended after midnight.

Investigators, including APD and FBI agents, searching an area on Yoist St., which is just north of the trailer park on N. Bolton. (KALB)

The search resumed on Jan. 2, as we spotted APD officers out there and FBI agents searching on Yoist Street, which is located just behind the trailer park. There is still no description or name for the suspect(s) involved.

The City of Alexandria is emphasizing, as it pertains to celebratory gunfire, that it is no longer tolerated as what they are calling a “cultural phenomenon,” like fireworks. Here is the full release provided by the city:

