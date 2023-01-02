Pineville police investigating fatal shooting on Wood Street

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Sunday, January 1, around 4:30 p.m. on Wood Street.

Pineville police were investigating a trespassing complaint Sunday afternoon on Effie Street, when they heard gunshots in the area. They responded to Wood Street and found a man laying in the street with gunshot wounds. Officers called for medical support and rendered aid to the victim. However, Pineville police confirmed that the victim died.

Officers took one suspect into custody that was at the scene. The suspect has not been charged or arrested at this time.

Police said this is an ongoing investigating and the victim’s identity will not be released until his next of kin is notified.

If anyone has any information on this incident, please contact the Pineville Police Department at 318-442-6603, Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867 or your local law enforcement agency. For a cash reward call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. They can also download the Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app to leave an anonymous tip and get a claim number for a cash reward.

NOTE: Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency. P3 Tipster app: https://www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/index.htm

