Cenla doctor weighs in on Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Witnessing what unfolded on the football field during last night’s game left America stunned and searching for answers.

Many of us were watching Monday night’s football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals when Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin’s heart stopped following a tackle.

Medical personnel immediately rushed to Hamlin’s side and administered CPR and attached an AED, or automated external defibrillator, to restart his heart. Hamlin was then rushed to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

No official diagnosis has been given in Hamlin’s case, but we asked doctor Kanna Posina, a cardiologist at Rapides Regional Medical Center, his thoughts on Hamlin’s condition and the crucial role CPR played in reviving the player.

“If you think about it, it’s very, very rare that this would happen,” said Posina. “The window for this to occur is very narrow. If something like this happens, if someone is unconscious, see if they are responsive and see if they have a pulse. Once you get to do that, I think it helps in recovery, they have a better chance of recovery.”

In response to Hamlin’s injury, a toy drive he set up with a stated goal of $2,500 has surged to more than $3.5 million.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.