Dennis Perkins expected to plead guilty

Dennis Perkins
Dennis Perkins(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Former Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy Dennis Perkins is expected to plead guilty on Tuesday, Jan 3, in a case that stunned the community when details first emerged in 2019.

A plea agreement hearing is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Livingston Parish courthouse. Details of the proposed plea agreement have not yet been disclosed.

Perkins was set to go on trial on January 9.

Perkins, a former high-ranking Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy, is accused of rape, child pornography, sexual battery, and video voyeurism. He is also accused of covering desserts with his own semen so that they could later be fed to children.

Prosecutors have previously said there are nearly a million pieces of evidence in the case, mainly photographs and videos.

Perkins’ former school teacher wife, Cynthia, was also charged in portions of the case and pled guilty last year. She was sentenced to 41 years in prison and agreed to testify against her now ex-husband. The two were married at the time of their arrests.

The case is being prosecuted by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

