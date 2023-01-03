Hope Baptist Church to host ‘The Whisnants’ live in concert on Friday, Jan. 6

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Hope Baptist Church in Alexandria will host the southern gospel group The Whisnants live in concert on Friday, Jan. 6.

The concert is free for the community to attend and is set to begin at 7 p.m.

Hope Baptist Church is located at 7921 Hwy 28 W. For more information, check the Hope Baptist Church Facebook page, or call the church office at 318-445-0292.

