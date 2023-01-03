King Cake season is almost here!

By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is almost time for King Cake!

Epiphany, which many mark as the start of king cake season, is right around the corner.

Epiphany is a Christian holiday celebrated on January 6, marking the end of Christmas and kicking off the Carnival season.

Central Louisiana has plenty of delicious options when you are trying to find a king cake and plenty of delicious flavors to choose from. Atwood’s Bakery in Alexandria has been making king cakes for over 40 years; they said Carnival season is a special time of year.

“Really, it is just a reason to celebrate without having anything to celebrate,” said Aaron Atwood, owner of Atwood’s Bakery in Alexandria. “So, we love having people come in. We love hearing about people’s Mardi Gras parties, and we love having people getting cakes for their Mardi Gras balls.”

The 2023 Mardi Gras season will run through February 22, Ash Wednesday.

