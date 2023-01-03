New year brings new laws to Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - A new year means several new laws are now going into effect. In total, Louisiana passed more than 700 bills during the 2022 Regular Legislative Session. Here are a few to take note of:

Act 440 requires age verifications to view pornographic materials online. It will only apply to any websites that contain 33.3% worth of pornographic materials, and the responsibility of verifying a person’s age falls on those websites. Many websites will collaborate with the La. Wallet app to ensure they follow the new law.

Act 458 requires one or two-family homes sold or leased after the first of the year to have working carbon monoxide detectors.

Act 513 requires that victims of sexual assault be provided with details about emergency contraception. The treating healthcare provider will need to inform the victim of the option and provide emergency contraception upon the victim’s request upon completion of a negative pregnancy test.

Act 701 details how people who have failed to pay their individual income taxes may have their driver’s licenses suspended or not renewed.

Act 724 intends to help insulin-dependent individuals by limiting the amount an insured person is required to pay for a 30-day supply of prescription insulin, regardless of the type of insulin needed.

For a full look at all bills passed in the 2022 Regular Legislative Session, click here.

