Rapides Regional Medical Center hit by bullet on NYE

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Regional Medical Center has confirmed that a bullet hit the hospital’s tower on New Year’s Eve.

The Alexandria Police Department said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. and believes the incident was a result of celebratory gunfire. No one was injured.

RRMC released the following statement:

Unfortunately, on New Year’s Eve, a stray bullet hit the side of our hospital tower. Thankfully, no one was injured. The Alexandria Police Department was contacted and the conclusion was the stray bullet was a result of new year’s celebratory gunfire. As a reminder, shooting firearms in the air is dangerous, illegal and could cause a loss of life.

