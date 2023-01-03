Rapides Regional Medical Center hit by bullet on NYE

The Rapides Regional Medical Center has confirmed that a bullet hit the hospital’s tower around 9:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
The Alexandria Police Department said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. and believes the incident was a result of celebratory gunfire. No one was injured.

The Alexandria Police Department said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. and believes the incident was a result of celebratory gunfire. No one was injured.

RRMC released the following statement:

Unfortunately, on New Year’s Eve, a stray bullet hit the side of our hospital tower. Thankfully, no one was injured. The Alexandria Police Department was contacted and the conclusion was the stray bullet was a result of new year’s celebratory gunfire.

As a reminder, shooting firearms in the air is dangerous, illegal and could cause a loss of life.

Rapides Regional Medical Center

