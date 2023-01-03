Rapides Regional Medical Center hit by bullet on NYE
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Regional Medical Center has confirmed that a bullet hit the hospital’s tower on New Year’s Eve.
The Alexandria Police Department said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. and believes the incident was a result of celebratory gunfire. No one was injured.
RRMC released the following statement:
Unfortunately, on New Year’s Eve, a stray bullet hit the side of our hospital tower. Thankfully, no one was injured. The Alexandria Police Department was contacted and the conclusion was the stray bullet was a result of new year’s celebratory gunfire.
As a reminder, shooting firearms in the air is dangerous, illegal and could cause a loss of life.
