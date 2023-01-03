Rapides Regional Medical reaches 120-year milestone

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As we all celebrate the new year, Rapides Regional Medical Center is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year.

The hospital, now known as Rapides Regional, was originally called Alexandria Sanitarium when it started accepting patients back in January 1903 at the corner of 2nd and Lee streets in downtown Alexandria.

The original facility, founded by several local doctors, was a two-story wooden building with 20 beds with rates up to $3 a day.

The hospital would go through several name changes and construction projects over the years, eventually becoming Rapides Regional Medical Center, now located on 4th Street in downtown Alexandria.

Now, more than a century later, Rapides Regional has grown to feature 380 beds, more than 2,000 employees and 450 physicians.

According to Rapides Regional Interim CEO Vernon Jones II, the hospital has the area’s only trauma center and pediatric ICU and offers cardiology, surgery, ob/gyn, orthopedic and family medicine services.

“As we celebrate our 120th anniversary, our RRMC family can take pride in providing high-quality, efficient and compassionate care in this rapidly advancing era of modern medicine,” he said. “Healthcare looks much different today than it did in 1903, but our mission and our calling remain the same.”

