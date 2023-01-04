APD investigating Tuesday night shooting at Burger King

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night at the Burger King on MacArthur Drive.

APD was dispatched to the Burger King at 1207 MacArthur Drive around 9:25 p.m. on January 3, in reference to someone being shot. Officers found a 19-year-old man inside the restaurant that had been shot in the abdomen. Medical personnel arrived soon after and took the victim to a hospital to be treated for his wounds. He is now in stable condition.

Detectives interviewed both the victim, as well as the alleged shooter, along with other witnesses. This is an ongoing investigation with possible arrests being made in the future, pending further investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other type crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

