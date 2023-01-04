Body of Sabine Parish deputy who died on vacation escorted back to Louisiana

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The body of a young deputy with the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office who died at the end of December while snowboarding with his family in Colorado was escorted back into Louisiana Tuesday night (Jan. 3).

The sheriff’s office says the body of Deputy Adam Nelson, 26, was escorted from Houston to Sabine Parish by Texas and Louisiana law enforcement agencies. The procession traveled on Highway 6 from Pendleton Bridge to Warren Meadows Funeral Home in Many. The public was invited to line the route to show support.

Sheriff Aaron Mitchell and the Sabine Parish Sheriff Office wanted to inform you that Deputy Adam Nelson will be... Posted by Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, January 3, 2023

The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of one of its deputies.

Deputy Adam Nelson, 26, died Dec. 29 after suffering some sort of medical event while vacationing with his family in Colorado. Nelson had been with the sheriff’s office almost three years, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell says.

Deputy Adam Nelson, 26 (Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)

“Adam was deeply committed to his job and the success of the sheriff’s office; he inspired all of us to push ourselves to our full potential,” said Chief Deputy Brad Walker.

Nelson started his career with the sheriff’s office as a correctional officer, then became a patrol deputy, and quickly joined the Sheriff’s Tactical Narcotics Team and Special Operations Group. Nelson was also part of the ATF’s Project Safe Neighborhoods Federal Task Force.

Nelson’s funeral will be held Friday, Jan. 6 at 10 a.m. at Old Pisgah Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Hebron Cemetery in Dry Prong. Visitation will be held the prior day at 5 p.m. at the church.

OBITUARY FROM WARREN MEADOWS FUNERAL HOME

Adam Ryan Nelson was born on Wednesday, May 15, 1996 in Alexandria, Louisiana. Adam went peacefully to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Winter Park, Colorado while snowboarding with family.

To know Adam was to love him. He was passionate about everything he did in which all of his numerous awards reflected. Adam worked for the Sheriff’s Office for almost 3 years. He started as a correctional officer, then patrol deputy, and quickly became a member of the Sheriff’s Tactical Narcotics Team and Special Operations Group (S.O.G). Adam was also a member of the ATF Project Safe Neighborhoods Federal Task Force. Adam’s passion for advanced, continuous law enforcement training and his tactical mindset caused him to excel in his narcotic and firearm investigations at the Sheriff’s Office. In his 26 short years he built a lasting legacy with his work ethic, love, compassion and respect for others.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Paul J. Fett; and his grandfather-in-law, Lloyd H. Ford.

He is survived by his wife, Emily Ford Nelson of Marthaville, Louisiana. Adam and Emily met at the University of Texas in Tyler while he played baseball with the 2018 National Championship team. Soon after meeting, Adam knew Emily was “the one”, and they were married on September 12, 2020. They later moved to Emily’s hometown where she sparked a love in him of travel, outdoors, and hunting. They opened up their home to their two beloved huskies, Aspen and Lou.

Adam is also survived by his grandparents, Eddie and Carolyn Nelson and Dianne Sparks and her husband Dave; his father, Mike Nelson; mother, Julie Fett Nelson; brother, Andy Nelson and wife Erin and their children, Jackson and Maya; brother, Aaron Nelson; sister, Abby Nelson and fiancé Seth Wimberly; his father and mother-in-law, Bradley and Crystal Ford; brother and sister-in-law; Micah and Brooke Arbuckle and their children, Sophie and Harrison; sister-in-law, Camryn Ford; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and brothers in blue.

Pallbearers will be: Andy Nelson, Aaron Nelson, Austin Nelson, Micah Arbuckle, Sam Beason, Hayden Evans, Miles Savell and Trey Mitchell.

Honorary Pallbearers will be the Sabine Parish Tactical Narcotics Team: Jesse Branam, Josiah Steinke, Trevor Beason, Nick Sandel and Brennan Jones.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: C.O.P.S. Louisiana Chapter

concernsofpolicesurvivors.org

Special thanks to his brothers in blue that brought him home.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.