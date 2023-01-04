LSUA Generals could not overcome strong 2nd half surge from Xavier

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals were outscored 49-30 in the second half in a loss to Xavier at the Fort on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The game was the tale of two halves. In the first, the LSUA defense held the Gold Rush to 31 percent from the field. In the second, they gave up 49 points, and Xavier shot 56 percent from the field and 40 percent from three.

Jakemin Abney led the way with 17 points for LSUA, and Jadarrian Allen added 16 points.

The Generals will look to bounce back Saturday, Jan. 7 at home against the University of the Southwest.

