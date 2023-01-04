Marksville names former Tiger Josh Harper as next head football coach

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - A former Marksville Tiger is returning to his alma mater to become the school’s next head football coach.

The school officially announced on Thursday that Josh Harper has been hired as Marksville’s Head Coach. This will be Coach Harper’s second stint on the Tigers coaching staff working under former longtime coach JT Dunbar from 2013-2014.

Coach Harper spent the last eight seasons at Sacred Heart of Ville Platte where he went 48-36 overall winning a playoff game in each of the last two seasons.

Coach Harper will now be the head man on the sidelines of the field he once played on with Marksville in the 1990′s. He replaces former coach Jimmie Hillman who stepped down after just one season and took the head coaching job at Bunkie.

