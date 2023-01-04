Nungesser fires back at claims he barred worker from office, is under federal investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A worker says Louisiana’s Lieutenant Governor is the reason she was kicked out of her workplace and hasn’t been allowed to return. For the first time, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser has publicly called those claims flat-out lies.

“Everybody in my office was as shocked as I was,” said Nungesser. “I have never done anything that’s not been above board.”

State Librarian Rebecca Hamilton is taking Nungesser to court for putting her on leave. She retained attorney Gregory Miller who says Nungesser never had the authority to “march” Hamilton out of her office. Nungesser agrees that he does not have that authority.

He says Hamilton was sent home by her own human resources department after multiple employees made complaints about her workplace behavior.

“First off, I considered Rebecca a friend,” said Nungesser. “I never had a problem with her. When HR gets complaints, it is not right for the lieutenant governor or any other official to interfere.”

Miller called those claims of inappropriate behavior in the workplace “trumped up.”

Hamilton says Nungesser is trying to get even because she reported his “questionable” contracts to state and federal authorities.

Nungesser said he was never made aware of Hamilton’s complaints.

“I don’t know what I could’ve done that she could’ve reported me for,” said Nungesser.

He explained the last time he was investigated by the feds was during his campaign four years ago. He says someone told the FBI he was buying minority votes in the New Orleans area. He was unable to speak about the outcome of that investigation.

“People can make complaints and the FBI has to investigate,” he added.

Now up for re-election, Nungesser says he thinks this all is politically motivated.

“We know there are some people in this election that are not nice,” he said.

Nungesser said Hamilton’s term will end in January. The board that oversees her will hear evidence collected during the misconduct investigation sometime in January as well.

