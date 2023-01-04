Pineville police identify Wood Street shooting victim

(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department has identified the person who was shot and killed on Wood Street on New Year’s Day but has stopped short of making an arrest in the case.

Police have identified the person who was killed as Damien McNally, 40, of Pineville. Police have also identified the other person involved but have not made an arrest. We were told they intend to send the case, once the investigation is complete, to the District Attorney’s Office for grand jury consideration. It will be up to the grand jury to decide if there will be criminal charges.

At around 4:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day, PPD responded to a trespassing call, when they heard shots ring out just a few hundred yards away. The officers were on Effie St. at the time, and the gunshots were coming from Wood St. When officers got to Wood St., they found McNally laying in the street with gunshot wounds, who later died from the injuries. There was another person at the scene who was taken into custody, however, we want to emphasize that this individual has not been arrested or charged with a crime.

If anyone has any information on this incident, contact the Pineville Police Department at 318-442-6603 or your local law enforcement agency.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. They can also download the Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app to leave an anonymous tip and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers IS NOT a law enforcement agency.

