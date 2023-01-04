Raymond Laborde employee accused of malfeasance in office

COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - A corrections officer who was working at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport has been accused of malfeasance in office.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said it was asked to investigate April Pickney, 34 of Opelousas, for allegedly engaging in inappropriate and illegal activity with an offender at the facility.

On December 30, Pickney was arrested and booked into the APSO DC-1 Jail. Her bond was set at $5,000 and was released on that bond that same day.

“We will continue to work with our partners like Raymond Laborde Correctional Center to swiftly take action against these types of crimes. Misconduct and corruption will not be tolerated,” said Avoyelles Parish Sheriff David Dauzat.

The case remains under investigation.

