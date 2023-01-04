Rosepine man jailed on $900k bond, accused of molesting child

David Self
David Self(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Vernon Parish, La. (KPLC) - A Rosepine man is in jail after being accused of multiple counts of child molestation and other sex crimes.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested David Self, 45, on Dec. 30, 2022, on the following counts:

  • Six counts of oral sexual battery
  • Three counts of molestation of a juvenile
  • One count of indecent behavior with a juvenile
  • One count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor
  • One count of crimes against nature.

Self is held at the Vernon Parish Jail on $900,000 bond.

