Rosepine man jailed on $900k bond, accused of molesting child

Vernon Parish, La. (KPLC) - A Rosepine man is in jail after being accused of multiple counts of child molestation and other sex crimes.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested David Self, 45, on Dec. 30, 2022, on the following counts:

Six counts of oral sexual battery

Three counts of molestation of a juvenile

One count of indecent behavior with a juvenile

One count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor

One count of crimes against nature.

Self is held at the Vernon Parish Jail on $900,000 bond.

