Several vehicles spray-painted at Lecompte car lot

LECOMPTE, La. (KALB) - Suspects are being sought by law enforcement for spray-painting several vehicles at a car lot in Lecompte on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Authorities said that sometime during the night, an unknown person, or persons, spray-painted 29 new, used and privately owned vehicles located at the Vaughn Chevrolet lot on US 71, causing between $1,000 to $1,500 in damage to each vehicle.

If you have any information that can assist authorities with this case, you can contact the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Division at 318-473-6727.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers IS NOT a law enforcement agency.

