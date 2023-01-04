State Rep. Mike Johnson, Connect LA urge residents to ‘challenge the map’ for statewide internet access

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - State Representative Mike Johnson is backing the effort of one state department that is looking to cancel out the digital divide across the state.

The Federal Communications Commission has published new broadband service and availability maps, which will be used to determine how much funding states across the country will receive from the federal government to provide internet access to underserved areas within their state.

Connect LA is calling on citizens of Louisiana to challenge the accuracy of these maps to accurately provide high-speed internet access for all Louisianians by 2029.

Representative Johnson shared how you can help prioritize broadband for all residents across the Pelican State and why your input determines the future of Louisiana’s digital landscape:

“What I’m asking people to do is to go online; of course I’m talking to people who don’t have broadband, giving them a website, but hopefully they can get to access at broadbandmap.fcc.gov. Put in your address, and it will state what the FCC believes is the availability of service or the unavailability. If it’s inaccurate, I want you to report that. The deadline is January 13. We want to show the people who are sending dollars to help us provide available broadband, where the need is, accurately.”

Connect LA and Representative Johnson said that one in three Louisianians do not have internet access, therefore, challenging the accuracy of these maps is critical in the effort to eliminate the digital divide before the end of the decade.

Representative Johnson also noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic many Louisianians needed or were required to work from home along with many schools transitioning from in-person learning to online instruction, etc., causing a disruption of broadband internet connection across Louisiana from the increase in online use, hindering internet capabilities across the region.

Challenges from residents must be submitted by January 13, 2023. To view the FCC maps, click here. If you have questions, comments or concerns about broadband availability across Louisiana, you can visit connect@la.gov.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.