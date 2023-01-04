Scams on the rise as tax season nears

The IRS will never email, text, or contact you through social media
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Tax season is fast approaching and experts warn scammers have geared up to steal your critical personal information.

The 2022 Annual Report of the Identity Theft Tax Refund Fraud Information Sharing Mission and Analysis Center (ISAC), a public/private initiative that works to combat tax scams and fraud, showed an increase in suspicious activity from two million reports in 2021 to over eight million reports in 2022.

Kimberly Palmer from NerdWallet said oftentimes victims are tricked into giving out their tax information, leading to millions of dollars in fraud each year.

“They reach out to taxpayers claiming that they urgently need their personal information, their financial information because you owe taxes, fees, penalties,” Palmer said. “But of course, none of that is true!”

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) said scammers trick people in many ways including a text with bogus links claiming to be from the IRS or other tax services, or a fraudulent email that appears to be from the IRS or a program closely linked to it.

Jacob Channel from LendingTree urged people to verify any contact claiming to be from the government or an official organization before sharing any information.

Channel also said if you think you’ve been conned by scammers reach out to your bank and the IRS as quickly as possible. He said the longer you wait, the harder it’ll be to get your money back.

The IRS has many tips to keep your information safe during tax season, including:

  • Never click on links or open attachments from unsolicited, suspicious or unexpected text messages.
  • Never sign a blank return
  • Always check credentials of any tax preparer

Also remember, the IRS will never:

  • Contact you on social media, text, or email
  • Ask you to pay taxes to anyone other than the U.S. Treasury
  • Demand you pay taxes with gift cards, pre-paid debut cards, or wire transfer
  • Threaten to arrest you for non-payment

You can report tax scams directly to the IRS.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills safety.
Cenla doctor weighs in on Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
Jason Shackleford, 34.
NEW DETAILS: LSP releases video of officer-involved shooting on Rapides Ave from November
Burger King on MacArthur Drive
APD investigating Tuesday night shooting at Burger King
NEW DETAILS: Suspect sought for North Bolton shots-fired; Alexandria releases statement
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin sedated in critical condition following on-field collapse; game will not be resumed this week

Latest News

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) lies on the turf after making a tackle on Cincinnati...
Hamlin’s collapse spurs new wave of vaccine misinformation
Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., who has been nominated for Speaker of the House, turns to listen to...
Byron Donalds emerges as GOP alternative for House speaker
FILE - An NYSE sign is seen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York.
Stocks end higher after Fed meeting minutes, strong job data
Two years later, deadly shooting of Tiffanee Bowie-Pinkston remains unsolved
The border has seen increases in migrants even as a public health law remains in place that...
Biden says he intends to visit border next week