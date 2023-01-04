TCU’s Bud Clark takes center stage for CFB National Championship

TCU safety Bud Clark (26) celebrate his intercepts a pass intended for Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) for a touchdown against Michigan during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The TCU Horned Frogs have undoubtedly been the Cinderella story of the college football season.

TCU began the season unranked with a new head coach, Sonny Dykes, but is now just four quarters away from the school’s first national championship in 85 years.

A large part of the success has been the play of their Heisman Trophy runner-up quarter Max Duggan, but it is the defense for the Horned Frogs led by former ASH Trojan Bud Clark that has been the unsung hero of the team.

TCU currently ranks in the top 10 in the nation in team interceptions with 16 and tied for the lead with four Pick 6′s. Clark leads the defensive unit with five of the team’s INTs and had the most significant Pick 6 of the season in TCU’s 51-45 Fiesta Bowl win over Michigan.

Clark was not expected to see the field as much as he has in 2022 due to a deep defensive back room, but injuries jolted Clark into the starting role and he never looked back. Along with a team lead in interceptions, Clark has 40 total tackles on the season.

One guy watching Clark’s success is his former coach at Alexandria Senior High, Thomas Bachman. He called Clark one of the most gifted and talented athletes to come from ASH, whom he saw from an early age.

“Just a tremendous amount of pride watching them chase their dreams,” said Bachman. “I think that’s the biggest thing that gives me a lot of pride because I know it’s not all easy. I know we turn on the TV, and watch a couple of hours on Saturday afternoon, but their life is so much more than that. When you see them persevere and go out there and have success out there on the field, it makes you really proud of them and really proud for them.”

Clark was a four-star recruit coming out of Alexandria as the number 13 ranked player in the state in his class.

Clark joins Pineville’s Cody Ford (Oklahoma) and Jena’s Jaray Jenkins (LSU) as the only other players from Central Louisiana to have been on a college football playoff team. His family, former coaches and teammates and his community will be supporting the former Trojan in the CFB National Championship on Monday night.

