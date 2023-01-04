Two years later, deadly shooting of Tiffanee Bowie-Pinkston remains unsolved

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, it will be two years since Tiffanee Bowie-Pinkston, 33, of Alexandria, was shot to death on the corner of Palmer and 7th Streets in Alexandria. She became the city’s first homicide of 2021.

Bowie-Pinkston’s parents are still searching for answers about what happened the night their daughter was killed and have become frustrated that the case remains unsolved.

Here’s what we know about her case. Tiffanee’s father, Kenneth Bowie, Sr., said he last spoke to her the night before she was killed. She was meeting up with a friend to go to the ATM. He told us she made it back from the trip to the ATM, and she told him she was planning to walk to a friend’s house. That was the last time he heard from her.

Tiffanee was found shot to death in the 700-block of Palmer Street around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2021. She left behind four children when she died.

If you have any information that could help the Alexandria Police Department solve this case, call them at 318-441-6416. Or, to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana at 443-STOP. They can also download the Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app to leave an anonymous tip and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers IS NOT a law enforcement agency.

