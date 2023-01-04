UPDATE: APD stops search for suspect involved in NYD N. Bolton shots fired incident

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is no longer searching for a suspect involved in the shots fired incident that took place on Jan. 1, 2023, near a trailer park on N. Bolton Avenue.

Officers responding to the shots fired report arrived at the Oaks Mobile Home and RV Park, as reports indicated that is where the gunshots were coming from.

APD said the shots fired call was a result of someone shooting target practice at a location behind the trailer park, not inside the trailer park as police initially believed.

UPDATE ON NYD N. BOLTON SHOTS FIRED INCIDENT: The Alexandria Police Department is no longer searching for a suspect(s) involved in the shots fired incident that took place on NYD near a trailer park on N. Bolton Avenue. APD said the shots fired report was a result of someone shooting target practice at a location behind the trailer park - not inside the trailer park as police initially believed. Police confirmed to me today that the officer injured in the incident was unintentionally hit in the leg with a bullet that ricocheted off an object. That officer was treated and released from the hospital later that night. The full story will be available on kalb.com soon, and will air during all shows tonight on KALB News Channel 5. Posted by Alex Orenczuk TV on Wednesday, January 4, 2023

“There is an area back there where people go and fire firearms. It’s not a safe area to go fire firearms,” said Lt. Lane Windham with the Alexandria Police Department. “We have asked people not to fire their firearms within the city limits, but they do it anyway.”

APD officers responding to the call heard many more gunshots ring out as they got to the trailer park, and one officer was originally reported to have suffered a non-life-threatening injury. APD has now confirmed that the officer was unintentionally hit in the leg with a bullet that ricocheted off an object.

Investigators say they do not believe the individual(s) shooting were ever targeting law enforcement and are no longer searching for suspects.

“At no time was the officers or law enforcement targeted,” said Lt. Windham. “It was just a bad situation that turned worse.”

Although no suspects are being sought, APD is reminding the public that shooting guns in the city limits is dangerous, and illegal and would still like to get in contact with the individual(s) that was shooting.

“We’re trying to get it out to the public that you can’t just indiscriminately shoot anywhere in the city limits that you want to,” said Lt. Windham. “When you own a firearm, you own responsibility, and it being New Year’s Day, a lot of people thought it might have been celebratory gunfire, but it wasn’t. It was just someone there that afternoon shooting. If you’re in the city limits, or anywhere outside the city limits, and you own a firearm you have to be very conscious of where your bullets are going.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.