3-time state champ Jess Curtis hired at Natchitoches Central

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - In what has already been a busy offseason in the high school coaching carousel, Natchitoches Central arguably made the hire of the year.

Administrators at Natchitoches Central confirmed to KALB that they have hired Many’s Jess Curtis to become the Chiefs’ next head coach. Coach Curtis’ resume speaks for itself with three state championships in nine seasons and three more state runner-up finishes.

Coach Curtis will make the short trek from Many to Natchitoches hoping to build yet another football powerhouse in the backyard of Northwestern State University. During his time at Many, Coach Curtis won 10 straight district championships while also going undefeated in district play during that stretch.

One of the biggest names in Louisiana high school preps will be taking a step in a new direction after leading his alma mater for over the last decade. In 13 seasons under Coach Curtis, the Tigers were 163-24 while also sending a plethora of talent to the college level. The most recent example of this was Coach Curtis’ nephew, four-star linebacker Tackett Curtis who has already early enrolled at USC.

The new Chiefs’ Head Coach will look to bring the same level of success to Natchitoches who has had just one winning season since 2013.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.