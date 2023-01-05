Alexandria Bed Bath & Beyond location to close in March

Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0 / MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 confirmed with a store associate on Thursday, Jan. 5, that the Alexandria location of Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing sometime in March.

CNN also reported Thursday that the Bed Bath & Beyond company continues to have financial problems, and that filing for bankruptcy is on the table.

The company’s stock plunged more than 20% on Thursday morning, dipping below $2 a share.

Bed Bath & Beyond issued statements on store closures in 2022 across the country.

