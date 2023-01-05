APD investigating traffic fatality on I-49

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person Wednesday night on Interstate 49.

Around 8:37 p.m. on January 4, APD responded to the southbound lane of I-49 near mile spot 90 in reference to a vehicle hitting another vehicle that was parked on the shoulder. Both drivers were transported to a local hospital.

The driver who struck the other vehicle, Morgan Dugas, 24, of Natchitoches, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other driver, who was parked on the shoulder, was treated and released.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Alexandria Police Traffic Division at (318) 441-6408, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

