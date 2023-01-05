Avoyelles Parish 8U Flag Football to represent New Orleans Saints in Las Vegas

Local flag football team representing Cenla during NFL Flag Championship at Pro Bowl.
Local flag football team representing Cenla during NFL Flag Championship at Pro Bowl.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - The New Orleans Saints organization was in Central Louisiana to recognize the Avoyelles Parish Flag Football League and give them the news they have been waiting for.

They are heading to Las Vegas!

During the season, the Saints hosted a super regional in New Orleans featuring teams from across the country, including the group from the small city of Bunkie. At the end of the tournament, it was the local 8U group that came out on top. As a reward, the New Orleans Saints Youth Football Development team surprised the team with Gatorade products and $1,000 to help send the group to Las Vegas to represent the Saints in the NFL Flag Championship during the Pro Bowl.

The team has only been around for about two and a half years but continues to grow and will represent Central Louisiana while competing against teams around the world.

“I probably couldn’t put it into words what that would mean,” said the local team’s head coach, Jamelle Juneau, on the opportunity to play on the national level. “These kids from this small area have the opportunity to go to Vegas and be considered the best 8U team in the country and represent our home state. These kids have worked extremely hard and have earned this opportunity.”

While most of the players on the team have never been to Vegas, they are excited about possibly being able to meet players like Justin Jefferson, Micah Parsons, Patrick Mahomes and Alvin Kamara.

The tournament begins the first weekend of February.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills safety.
Cenla doctor weighs in on Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
Burger King on MacArthur Drive
APD investigating Tuesday night shooting at Burger King
Jason Shackleford, 34.
NEW DETAILS: LSP releases video of officer-involved shooting on Rapides Ave from November
NEW DETAILS: Suspect sought for North Bolton shots-fired; Alexandria releases statement
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin sedated in critical condition following on-field collapse; game will not be resumed this week

Latest News

Detroit Pistons' Joe Dumars (4) tries to keep Portland's Terry Porter, left, away from the ball...
McNeese St. to honor Natchitoches native, NBA HOF Joe Dumars against NSU
McNeese St. to honor Natchitoches native, NBA HOF Joe Dumars against NSU
Coach Harper spent the last eight seasons at Sacred Heart of Ville Platte where he went 48-36...
Marksville names former Tiger Josh Harper as next head football coach
LSUA Generals could not overcome strong 2nd half surge from Xavier