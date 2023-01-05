Avoyelles Parish 8U Flag Football to represent New Orleans Saints in Las Vegas

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - The New Orleans Saints organization was in Central Louisiana to recognize the Avoyelles Parish Flag Football League and give them the news they have been waiting for.

They are heading to Las Vegas!

During the season, the Saints hosted a super regional in New Orleans featuring teams from across the country, including the group from the small city of Bunkie. At the end of the tournament, it was the local 8U group that came out on top. As a reward, the New Orleans Saints Youth Football Development team surprised the team with Gatorade products and $1,000 to help send the group to Las Vegas to represent the Saints in the NFL Flag Championship during the Pro Bowl.

The team has only been around for about two and a half years but continues to grow and will represent Central Louisiana while competing against teams around the world.

“I probably couldn’t put it into words what that would mean,” said the local team’s head coach, Jamelle Juneau, on the opportunity to play on the national level. “These kids from this small area have the opportunity to go to Vegas and be considered the best 8U team in the country and represent our home state. These kids have worked extremely hard and have earned this opportunity.”

While most of the players on the team have never been to Vegas, they are excited about possibly being able to meet players like Justin Jefferson, Micah Parsons, Patrick Mahomes and Alvin Kamara.

The tournament begins the first weekend of February.

