Biden restricting Nicaraguans, Cubans and Haitians at border

President Joe Biden speaks in New Castle, Del., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. He is planning to visit...
President Joe Biden speaks in New Castle, Del., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. He is planning to visit the U.S.-Mexico border as part of a trip to meet with Mexico and Canada's leaders, he said Wednesday.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday said it would immediately begin turning away Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, a major expansion of an existing effort to stop Venezuelans attempting to enter the U.S.

Instead, the administration will accept 30,000 people per month from the four nations for two years and offer the ability to legally work, as long as they come legally, have eligible sponsors and pass vetting and background checks. These four affected nations are among those for whom migrant border crossings have risen most sharply, with no easy way to quickly return migrants to their home countries.

It is a massive change to immigration rules, and it will stand even if the U.S. Supreme Court ends a Trump-era public health law that allows American authorities to turn away asylum seekers.

The new policy could result in 360,000 people from these four nations lawfully entering the U.S. in a year. But currently, far more people from those countries are attempting to cross into the U.S. on foot. Migrants from those four countries were stopped 82,286 times in November alone.

The Biden administration has struggled to manage increasing numbers of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and has been reluctant to take hard-line measures that would resemble those of the Trump administration. That’s resulted in a barrage of criticism from Republicans who say the Democratic president is ineffective on border security.

Biden was to address the border changes in a speech later Thursday. He will travel to El Paso, Texas, this weekend, his first trip to the southern border as president, before a planned trip to Mexico City to meet with North American leaders on Monday.

Mexico has agreed to accept up to 30,000 migrants per month from the four countries who attempt to walk or swim across the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the White House.

Under Trump, the U.S. required asylum seekers to wait across the border in Mexico. But massive delays in the immigration system created long delays, leading to fetid, dangerous camps over the border where migrants were forced to wait. That system was ended under the Biden era, and the migrants who are returned now will not be eligible for asylum.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burger King on MacArthur Drive
APD investigating Tuesday night shooting at Burger King
FILE - Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport, La.
Raymond Laborde employee accused of malfeasance in office
Pineville police identify Wood Street shooting victim
Several vehicles spray-painted at Lecompte car lot
UPDATE: APD stops search for suspect involved in NYD N. Bolton shots fired incident

Latest News

Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Man accused of killing Idaho college students due in court
Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faced a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Charges dropped against real estate agent accused of trying to hire hitman, attorneys say
Authorities say eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a...
8 found fatally shot in Utah home, including 5 children
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills: Damar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement’
Smoke billows after Russian attacks in the outskirts of Bakhmut, Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
Putin orders Russian army to observe 36-hour cease-fire in Ukraine