BPSO: Man wanted in homicide investigation arrested for second-degree murder

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB/KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that Hank Windham, 45, of Starks, the man wanted in a homicide investigation, was located and arrested for second-degree murder.

Windham was found around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning on George Windham Road.

The homicide occurred in the area of George Windham Road in southwest Beauregard Parish, according to Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford. BPSO identified the victim as James Barlow, 54.

Windham has been booked into the Beauregard Parish jail for second-degree murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapons and CDS II possession.

The investigation is still ongoing.

BPSO would like to thank all agencies that assisted in this matter, including the Louisiana State Police, FBI, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, DeRidder Police Department and DeRidder Fire Department. All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

