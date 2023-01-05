BPSO: Man wanted in homicide investigation arrested for second-degree murder

Hank Robert Windham
Hank Robert Windham(BPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB/KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that Hank Windham, 45, of Starks, the man wanted in a homicide investigation, was located and arrested for second-degree murder.

Windham was found around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning on George Windham Road.

The homicide occurred in the area of George Windham Road in southwest Beauregard Parish, according to Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford. BPSO identified the victim as James Barlow, 54.

Windham has been booked into the Beauregard Parish jail for second-degree murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapons and CDS II possession.

The investigation is still ongoing.

BPSO would like to thank all agencies that assisted in this matter, including the Louisiana State Police, FBI, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, DeRidder Police Department and DeRidder Fire Department. All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burger King on MacArthur Drive
APD investigating Tuesday night shooting at Burger King
FILE - Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport, La.
Raymond Laborde employee accused of malfeasance in office
Pineville police identify Wood Street shooting victim
Several vehicles spray-painted at Lecompte car lot
UPDATE: APD stops search for suspect involved in NYD N. Bolton shots fired incident

Latest News

The Alexandria Police Department is currently engaged in an active standoff with one or more...
APD conducting suspect search after shots fired call on N. Bolton
NEW DETAILS: Suspect sought for North Bolton shots-fired; Alexandria releases statement
UPDATE: APD stops search for suspect involved in NYD N. Bolton shots fired incident
APD is investigating a fatal crash
APD investigating traffic fatality on I-49