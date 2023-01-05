BPSO searching for homicide suspect

A manhunt is underway for a homicide suspect in the area of George Windham Road in southwest...
A manhunt is underway for a homicide suspect in the area of George Windham Road in southwest Beauregard Parish.(VALENTYN SEMENOV | Envato)
By Jakob Evans and Andrea Robinson
Jan. 4, 2023
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A manhunt is underway for a homicide suspect in the area of George Windham Road in southwest Beauregard Parish, according to Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford.

7News received a tip from a viewer saying the suspect is on the run, which was then confirmed by Herford.

BPSO is currently working to obtain an arrest warrant for the suspect.

This is a developing story and 7News will provide more details as they come in.

