City of Natchitoches Mayor’s Youth Council accepting applications.

By City of Natchitoches
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
The following has been provided by the City of Natchitoches:

The City of Natchitoches Mayor’s Youth Council is accepting applications. The Mayor’s Youth Council promotes civic engagement and inspires the next generation by fostering participation in city government and volunteerism. It is a semester-long program for students in the Natchitoches area that allows them to advocate for causes relevant to area youth. Meetings are held on the third Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.

Students must be in 11th - 12th grade attending a public or private school in the City of Natchitoches, and maintain a 2.5 GPA. Students may pick up an application from their school or online at www.natchitochesla.gov and return it to the Mayor’s Office at 700 Second Street or mail it to P.O. Box 37, Natchitoches, LA 71458.

Applications will be accepted until close of business Thursday, January 27, 2022. For questions please call 318-352-2772.

