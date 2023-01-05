Convicted sex offender back behind bars 24 years later for child molestation, officials say

Daron Cain
Daron Cain(EBRSO)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A convicted sex offender from the 1990s is back behind bars after being accused of molesting a child a few months ago.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Daron Barnett Caine, 56, of Baton Rouge, on Thursday, Jan. 5, and charged him with one count of molestation of a juvenile.

Law enforcement was contacted in September 2022 after he allegedly molested a child, according to the arrest warrant.

Caine was previously convicted for indecent behavior of a juvenile by the 19th JDC in September 1998, arrested records show.

He was reportedly given a seven-year sentence in the La. Department of Corrections and required to register annually with EBRSO as a sex offender.

