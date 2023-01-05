Delta says free Wi-Fi coming to many US flights next month

The airline said it will provide free Wi-Fi service on most of its U.S. flights starting in...
The airline said it will provide free Wi-Fi service on most of its U.S. flights starting in February.(Delta Airlines via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Delta Air Lines will provide free Wi-Fi service on most of its U.S. flights starting in February.

The airline said Thursday that by the end of the year it will outfit more than 700 planes with high-speed, satellite-based broadband service from T-Mobile and plans to expand free Wi-Fi to international and Delta Connection flights by the end of 2024.

The service will use equipment from Viasat, a U.S.-based satellite broadband provider.

Many airlines are upgrading Internet access on their planes so passengers can stay connected or stream entertainment on their electronic devices. New York-based JetBlue Airways already provides free Wi-Fi service to passengers, but Delta’s announcement puts it ahead of its largest rivals: American, United and Southwest.

Delta made the announcement during the CES technology trade show in Las Vegas. CEO Ed Bastian said the airline is striving to make connectivity on board planes similar to what travelers experience on the ground.

Customers will need an account in Delta’s SkyMiles frequent-flyer program, which is free to join, to use the Wi-Fi service.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burger King on MacArthur Drive
APD investigating Tuesday night shooting at Burger King
FILE - Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport, La.
Raymond Laborde employee accused of malfeasance in office
Pineville police identify Wood Street shooting victim
Several vehicles spray-painted at Lecompte car lot
UPDATE: APD stops search for suspect involved in NYD N. Bolton shots fired incident

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in New Castle, Del., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. He is planning to visit...
Biden toughens border, offers legal path for 30,000 a month
President Joe Biden outlines new plans for the U.S. southern border ahead of a visit to El...
Biden talks new border plans before Mexico visit
A doctor treating Bills safety Damar Hamlin said he asked who won the game after he woke up....
Bills safety Hamlin asked who won game, doctor says
Authorities say eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a...
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
Police arrested a 21-year-old woman after a suspected drunk driver crashed into a Utah...
Video shows suspected DUI driver barreling into children’s center on New Year’s Eve