NWS: Union Parish tornado rated EF-2, peak winds of 130 mph

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The National Weather Service has completed its storm survey in Union Parish, confirming that a tornado produced EF-2 damage in the area Monday evening.

During its sic-minute stent on the ground, this tornado traveled a distance of 4.19 miles. At its maximum intensity, the tornado reached a width of 900 yards and produced peak winds of around 130 mph. No injuries or fatalities were reported with this storm.

Union Parish Tornado Track (Max)

Photos from the scene show mangled large electrical transmission lines, an over-turned RV, and multiple snapped/uprooted trees.

Large Transformer Lines Destroyed (Charles Burkett / KNOE)

An RV lies over-turned in Union Parish (Charles Burkett / KNOE)

Additional photos from Union Parish (Charles Burkett / KNOE)

Details from NWS Shreveport’s report: The tornado affected areas well east of Farmerville and closer to the southern vicinity of the Haile community. It first touched down west southwest of the Haile community, crossing Ford and Arkansas Roads in a very rural area where the only evidence was downed hardwood and softwood trees. The tornado continued on to the east-northeast, producing mostly tree damage as it crossed Cypress Road and Albert Barr Road. In addition, falling trees downed many power lines in this area and continued to the northeast for 2 to 3 miles. The most significant damage occurred a little farther to the northeast as the tornado crossed Wheeler Road. Here there were a few collapsed electrical transmission towers which easily rated in the EF-2 category.

The National Weather Service also stated that several homes near the Haile community were damaged due to downed trees.

Below is the ArkLaMiss tornado count and tracks since January 1st, 2023. This severe weather event produced four tornadoes across our region. This does not include possible storm damage in West Carroll or Morehouse Parishes in Louisiana. Details from those areas will be released soon.

ArkLaMiss 2023 Tornadoes (Max)

