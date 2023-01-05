Officers find dead dogs inside woman’s freezer, police say

Police charged Billi Jo Beyer-Langer with four counts of animal neglect with serious injury or...
Police charged Billi Jo Beyer-Langer with four counts of animal neglect with serious injury or death.(Sac County Jail)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAC CITY, Iowa (Gray News) – A woman is facing charges after officers found several dead animals inside freezers in an Iowa home, according to the Sac City Police Department.

Officers were called to investigate an alleged case of animal abuse on Jan. 1.

During a search of the home, authorities found two dead dogs in freezers and two dead cats in the residence. Officials did not say how the animals died.

Police charged Billi Jo Beyer-Langer with four counts of animal neglect with serious injury or death.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burger King on MacArthur Drive
APD investigating Tuesday night shooting at Burger King
FILE - Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport, La.
Raymond Laborde employee accused of malfeasance in office
Pineville police identify Wood Street shooting victim
Several vehicles spray-painted at Lecompte car lot
UPDATE: APD stops search for suspect involved in NYD N. Bolton shots fired incident

Latest News

Former DC Officer Michael Fanone joins members of Congress to denounce political violence ahead...
Former DC officer speaks at political violence event
Born in 1907 in west-central Iowa's Calhoun County, Bessie Laurena Hendricks was alive to...
Iowa woman believed to be oldest in US dies at 115 years old
Bed Bath & Beyond
Alexandria Bed Bath & Beyond location to close in March
FILE - Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, a former Georgia election worker, is comforted by her mother Ruby...
Biden to award Presidential Citizens Medal to 12 on Jan. 6 anniversary
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Police: Idaho slaying suspect’s DNA found at crime scene