Rosepine promotes OC Troy Gardner to be next Head Coach

ROSEPINE, La. (KALB) - The Rosepine Eagles stayed in house in their search for a new head football coach as they promoted Offensive Coordinator Troy Gardner to lead the Eagles in 2023.

Coach Gardner has served as the Eagles’ OC since 2019 under Coach Brad Ducote who announced in December he would be stepping down after five seasons.

The new head coach at Rosepine will take over an Eagles’ program that has appeared in the quarterfinals in back-to-back seasons for the first time in school history.

In 2022 under Coach Gardner, the Eagles’ offense scored over 38 points per game.

