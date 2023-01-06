Avoyelles nonprofit making push to bring another animal shelter to the parish

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The new year means new beginnings, and the Louisiana Animal Police is making a push to bring a new animal shelter to Avoyelles Parish.

Brandon Ortego is the executive director of Louisiana Animal Police, which is a non-profit organization in Bunkie that aims to lighten the burden of overcrowded shelters that are operating in the parish. From a young age, Ortego has had a passion for anything with four legs. As he has gotten older, he said it is hard knowing that after a certain amount of time, animals in the local shelters are put down. He said in Avoyelles Parish there is a tremendous need for another shelter, but he needs the public’s help to get his plans off the ground.

“I just want to make sure that if you have an animal, it is being housed safely and not being abused,” said Ortego. “Right now, we are very limited on resources, and we are just starting. We do not even have a shelter, and we need the public’s help.”

In an effort to get assistance from the public, Ortego has set up a GoFundMe page.

Kirby Roy is the president of the Avoyelles Parish Police Jury. He also feels there is a major need for another animal shelter in the parish. However, he said the money in Avoyelles Parish is already tight, but he said at the end of the month, Ortego will have a chance to let others hear his ideas, and they can assist him in putting his plan in motion.

“We want the planning commission to see what he has,” said Roy. “What is his location, what are his options and what are his goals? So yeah we need a facility, but how feasible will it be?”

At the end of the month, Ortego will explain his plan to a planning commission, who will then make a recommendation to the police jury. Then the police jury will vote on it.

To learn more about the Louisiana Animal Police, or to learn how you can help out with their efforts, visit their GoFundMe page.

