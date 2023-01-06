D’Argent Companies acquires The Iberia Mall shopping center; plans to modernize, invest in building

The following has been provided by D’Argent Companies

D’Argent Companies, a leader in commercial real estate and construction, is pleased to announce the acquisition of The Iberia Mall shopping center at 627 East Admiral Doyle Drive New Iberia, Louisiana 70560 for $5.2 million. This acquisition marks yet another expansion of D’Argent Companies’ portfolio for 2023 and will provide new opportunities for growth and development in the New Iberia.

Alexandria-based D’Argent Companies has been a leader and innovator in commercial real estate and construction for 25 years, with over 200 projects in 10 states. The company recently celebrated its silver anniversary, or as the French call it, the “anniversaire d’argent”, in October of 2022.

The Iberia Mall shopping center, located on the main thoroughfare Admiral Doyle Drive, in New Iberia and anchored by Simoneaud’s Grocery and Dollar General. The Iberia Mall is a popular destination for residents and visitors alike, featuring a variety of retail stores and entertainment options.

“We are excited to add The Iberia Mall shopping center to our portfolio,” said Thomas Giallonardo, Founder of Dargent Companies.

D’Argent Companies plans to invest in The Iberia Mall shopping center to modernize and enhance the shopping experience. D’Argent Construction will do the self-performed work on all of the necessary work for the revitalization. The company will work closely with tenants and the community to identify and implement improvements that will enhance the mall’s appeal and appeal to customers.

“We look forward to working with the New Iberia community and our tenants to revitalize The Iberia Mall shopping center,” said Justin Giallonardo, President of Real Estate for D’Argent Companies. “Our goal is to create a vibrant, dynamic shopping destination that serves the needs of the community and provides a great place for people to shop, dine, and enjoy entertainment in New Iberia.” “We are focused on bringing a new dining to the center for 2023.”

D’Argent Companies is committed to providing high-quality, well-maintained commercial properties that meet the needs of tenants and the communities they serve. For leasing and sales information please visit www.Dargentcompanies.com or contact their corporate headquarters at 318-787-6049 or email info@dargentcompanies.com.

