Hustle & Heart: Hicks’ Reese Stephens has taken the helm of the Lady Pirates basketball team

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Being a three-time state champion means all eyes are on you, especially when that is the standard.

Hicks junior guard Reese Stephens has taken the helm for the Lady Pirates as she is following in the footsteps of her former teammates, Avery Coffman and Lauren Quinn.

“I try to be a team player,” said Stephens. “I don’t ever want to be selfish, or I would feel horrible. As a point guard, you don’t really want to score a lot, you just try to set up offense to help your team.”

As a floor general, Stephens impacts all parts of the game, as she is averaging 22 points per game, her highest being 36 against Pitkin, along with 6.5 assists and four rebounds. She always focuses on perfecting her game, but the Lady Pirates come first.

“Great players look to make their teammates better, and that is what Reese does,” said Lady Pirates Head Coach Mike Charrier. “She brings to the game a lot of playmaking skills, she creates, she generates the offense and she draws the defense.”

“I’ve seen her grow as a player by being able to make plays right when she gets out on the court and make it off the top of her head,” said Lady Pirates guard Maci Charrier. “She is able to make good shots for people and get the ball to people at the right time.”

Stephens expressed that she never thought she would play college basketball because of her height, but her speed has made the difference as she has drawn interest from Northwestern State University and Centenary College as a junior.

“I just love basketball, so going to the next level has always been there for me,” said Stephens.

Even though the pressure is on to be a four-time state champion, it is all about attitude and character on the court and the sideline.

“There is just a lot of fight in Reese,” said Charrier. “She is a verbal leader and her personality alone can brighten up a day and energize a practice, but it is more than just what she brings to the game of basketball. It is the person she is, and there is greatness there. It is only going to get better.”

“We trust her 100 percent, and we know she is going to help us no matter how she does it,” said Lady Pirates guard Madison Jones.

The way Reese Stephens gives it her all by improving her skills and putting her teammates first has made an impact on the Hicks Lady Pirates for seasons to come.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.