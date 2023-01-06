La. State Police trooper fired for failing to report boat crash

A trooper with Louisiana State Police is out of a job, after leaving the scene of a crash with another man.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A trooper with Louisiana State Police is out of a job, after leaving the scene of a crash with another man.

Louisiana State Police dismissed ex-trooper Justin Chiasson effective Jan. 6. The agency cites policy violations, including conduct unbecoming, lawful orders, false statements, and employee responsibilities.

Chiasson and a man named Bryan Nolan were joyriding on Bayou Magazille in July. Nolan was behind the wheel when their boat collided with another around 9 p.m.

Nolan and Chiasson left the scene without phoning for help, and were later stopped in Assumption Parish.

Wildlife agents charged Nolan with first-degree vehicular negligent injury, careless operation of a vessel, operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI), and hit and run involving a vessel.

Chiasson did not face criminal charges.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is investigating a fatal crash
APD investigating traffic fatality on I-49
Burger King on MacArthur Drive
APD investigating Tuesday night shooting at Burger King
FILE - Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport, La.
Raymond Laborde employee accused of malfeasance in office
The Bed Bath and Beyond location at the Alexandria Mall in Alexandria, La.
Alexandria Bed Bath & Beyond location to close in March
Pineville police identify Wood Street shooting victim

Latest News

At an age when most people have built an entire family of their own, Mark Landry, 66 of...
New Louisiana law leads adopted Metairie man to 102-year-old birth mother in Wisconsin
Avoyelles nonprofit making push to bring another animal shelter to the parish
Avoyelles nonprofit making a push to bring another animal shelter to the parish
Alexandria Bed Bath & Beyond location closing
APD investigating traffic fatality on I-49