Leesville man accused of molesting juvenile

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville man has been arrested after being accused of molesting a juvenile, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says Raymond D. Heaton III, 33, was arrested on Jan. 4, 2023.

Heaton has been booked into the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office jail for two counts of molestation of a juvenile. His bond has been set at $250,000.

