Police arrest pair accused of armed robbery after Tigerland shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department reported two people sought in connection with an armed robbery have been identified and arrested.

According to BRPD, officers arrested Mouises Johnson, 33, and Laqeisha George, 34, on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 5, for their involvement in the armed robbery and shooting of a female victim on Monday, Jan. 2, on Jim Taylor Drive.

Mouises Johnson (Baton Rouge Police Department)

Laqeisha George (Baton Rouge Police Department)

The pair followed the victim off a CATS bus in the Tigerland area, according to investigators.

Police said Johnson pulled out a handgun, grabbed the victim’s personal belongings, and shot her in the lower extremity.

The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police added.

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals accused of armed robbery. (Capital Region Crime Stoppers)

According to BRPD, Johnson and George were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for armed robbery and attempted first-degree murder. Johnson was also charged with illegal use of a weapon and violation of a protective order, they added.

Police said an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers helped in apprehending them.

