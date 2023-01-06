Ruston City Council to consider proposal by owners of Buc-ee’s corporation

A Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Missouri.
A Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Missouri.(Buc-ee's)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Ruston City Council will be holding a meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, where they will be considering a proposal by the corporation that owns Buc-ee’s.

Item C on Monday night’s agenda says, “Authorize City to Enter Into Cooperative Endeavor Agreement with CSMS Management, L.L.C. and authorize All Actions Contemplated in the Cooperative Endeavor Agreement.”

The city will be voting on whether to accept a proposal by CSMS Management, L.L.C., which is causing speculation that a Buc-ee’s will be coming to Ruston.

If the city votes in favor of the proposal, it is not confirmed if it will be a Buc-ee’s coming to Ruston or if it will be something else.

It is also not guaranteed the city will vote yes on the proposal.

More details will not be released until Monday night’s meeting.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is investigating a fatal crash
APD investigating traffic fatality on I-49
The Bed Bath and Beyond location at the Alexandria Mall in Alexandria, La.
Alexandria Bed Bath & Beyond location to close in March
Several vehicles spray-painted at Lecompte car lot
FILE - Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport, La.
Raymond Laborde employee accused of malfeasance in office
Hank Robert Windham
BPSO: Man wanted in homicide investigation arrested for second-degree murder

Latest News

D'Argent Companies plans to invest in The Iberia Mall shopping center
D’Argent Companies acquires The Iberia Mall shopping center; plans to modernize, invest in building
Allen Parish Sheriff's Office
Woman accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale
3-time state champ Jess Curtis hired at Natchitoches Central
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast