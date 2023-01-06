Teacher injured in shooting at Virginia elementary school

Newport News police responded to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday.
Newport News police responded to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday.(Photo: Newport News Police Department)
By WWBT staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A teacher was injured in a shooting at an elementary school in Newport News on Friday afternoon, according to Newport News Public Schools.

“All of the students are safe,” the school system said about the shooting at Richneck Elementary School. “The perpetrator is in police custody.”

There’s currently no information on the severity of the teacher’s injuries or what led to the shooting, which happened around 2 p.m.

Newport News police said Friday just before 3 p.m. that “there is no longer an active shooter.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Newport News Police Department at 757-247-2500.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is investigating a fatal crash
APD investigating traffic fatality on I-49
The Bed Bath and Beyond location at the Alexandria Mall in Alexandria, La.
Alexandria Bed Bath & Beyond location to close in March
Allen Parish Sheriff's Office
Woman accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale
Several vehicles spray-painted at Lecompte car lot
Hank Robert Windham
BPSO: Man wanted in homicide investigation arrested for second-degree murder

Latest News

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs running back Peyton Hillis runs during the first half of an NFL...
Former NFL running back hospitalized after saving his kids from drowning, reports say
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Don’t sweat it; still a chance to win $940M Mega Millions
What started as a political novelty has devolved into a Republican party feud and deepening...
House adjourns until 10 p.m. as McCarthy works to round up final votes to become speaker
The Food and Drug Administration approved Leqembi for patients with Alzheimer’s, specifically...
US health officials approve closely watched Alzheimer’s drug
The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game launched in January.
Woman wins $2 million on lottery scratcher just 2 months after winning $1 million