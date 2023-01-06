Woman accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - A woman has been arrested after being accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale and seeing patients that even included minors, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says deputies began to investigate reports of someone posing as a doctor in the area during the months of November and December of 2022 after receiving tips that Erica Giles had opened up a practice and was offering services she was not licensed to perform.

Upon investigation, detectives say they discovered that Giles was displaying a post-secondary education diploma from Northwestern State University saying that she was a Doctor of Dermatology. Detectives say that this diploma was not only a forgery, and that she did not graduate from Northwestern, but that the University does not even offer such a program.

Detectives say that when interviewing individuals who used Giles services, the victims had made payments to her in excess of $1,000 per patient.

After receiving a search warrant for Giles business authorities were able to recover the fictitious degree as well as other falsified documentation on the premises.

Giles was arrested and booked into the Allen Parish Jail for theft by fraud and possession of a fraudulent post-secondary education degree. Her bond has been set at $6,000.

The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have been a patient of Giles or have any information regarding this case to contact them at 337-639-4353.

