Worker dies after being crushed by falling pallet at FedEx facility, officials say

Officials in North Dakota say a man has died at a FedEx facility. (Source: KVLY)
By Bobby Falat and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - Officials say a man has died at a FedEx facility in North Dakota.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, a fatality inspection has been started at a FedEx freight facility in the West Fargo area.

KVLY reports the incident happened on Wednesday at a facility located at 2500 Third Ave. NW.

Officials said a 29-year-old man was attempting to recoup shifted inventory on a pallet inside a trailer. He was trying to move the pallet so that a forklift could move it, but it tipped over and crushed him.

OSHA reports its investigation remains ongoing.

Officials have not immediately identified the man who died.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is investigating a fatal crash
APD investigating traffic fatality on I-49
The Bed Bath and Beyond location at the Alexandria Mall in Alexandria, La.
Alexandria Bed Bath & Beyond location to close in March
Allen Parish Sheriff's Office
Woman accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale
Several vehicles spray-painted at Lecompte car lot
Hank Robert Windham
BPSO: Man wanted in homicide investigation arrested for second-degree murder

Latest News

Newport News police responded to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday.
Teacher injured in shooting at Virginia elementary school
What started as a political novelty has devolved into a Republican party feud and deepening...
McCarthy makes big gains for speaker, but he’s still short
Bryan Kohberger made a court appearance Thursday in Moscow, Idaho.
The white sedan: How police found suspect in Idaho slayings
A Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Missouri.
Ruston City Council to consider proposal by owners of Buc-ee’s corporation
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Bills’ Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video