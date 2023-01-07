Alexandria Mardi Gras Association preparing to ‘Let the Good Times Roll’

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - January 6 marks the traditional start of Carnival season, which means that, once again, krewes in Central Louisiana are preparing to let the good times roll.

The Alexandria Mardi Gras Association kicked off the season with a presser announcing this year’s schedule of events.

It is the 30-year anniversary, and we can anticipate all the staple events like the Children’s Parade, Classic Cars and College Cheerleaders Parade, The Krewe Parade and the Taste of Mardi Gras.

After much consideration, they have narrowed it down and voted in AMGA President Chris Chelette as the Grand Marshal for the Krewe Parade, honoring his 15 years of service to the organization.

“Very humbling and honored,” said Chelette. “It is one of those things that I have never really picked the spotlight and here I have been thrust into it. Over the years as the president, I have been the face of the Mardi Gras Association. So, for me, it is fine but, it is nothing that I have ever really sought out each year. I would rather just get in there and work real hard and do what needs to be done each year.”

Unfortunately, we have just learned the Clydesdales will not be able to make it this year, but in addition to the usual array of floats, beads and fun, Chelette is hoping we will get to hear the sounds of two special Louisiana bands.

“We have reached out to both Southern and Grambling,” said Chelette. “We are trying to secure both bands like we had several years ago. We would like to have them both back at our 30th anniversary.”

If you plan on attending any of this year’s Mardi Gras events, remember safety is first, so stay safe and be vigilant!

The Classic Cars and College Cheerleaders Parade is on February 17 at 4:30 p.m. The grand marshal will be Peabody basketball coach Charles Smith. The Taste of Mardi Gras will follow the parade.

The Children’s Parade is on February 18 at 10 a.m. The grand marshal is Mary Laura Hunt, the 2022 Miss Louisiana Outstanding Teen.

The Krewes Parade is on February 19 at 2 p.m. Alongside Chelette serving as the grand marshal, 2022 Miss Louisiana Gracie Reichman will be a special guest!

For more information about these events, click here.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.